As per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, CISD will remain closed through April 3 in order to help in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Today, Gov. Abbott announced an executive order that will limit social gatherings to 10 people, prohibit eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, close gyms, ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily close schools. The orders are in effect beginning at midnight Friday, March 20, through midnight, April 3.
Our teachers will continue providing instruction through online resources. If you have any questions or concerns about our online resources, please contact your campus directly 432-394-5000. Each campus office is prepared to answer all of your questions about username logins, lunch and packet pickup, google classroom/remind codes.
Optional take-home lesson packets will continue to be available to parents. Packets can be picked up on Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your child’s campus.
Please return packets for this week’s lesson material on Monday, March 23, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We will continue to provide a grab-and-go breakfast/lunch bag for our students between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Please be aware, UIL has suspended all extracurricular activities until May 4.
CISD appreciates your patience and understanding as our community stands together and helps each other through this difficult time.