Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, CISD will stay closed through Friday, March 27,in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
We are coordinating with other school districts in the county and will use the next week to make any decisions on whether there is a need to extend the closure further. To that end, district officials are advising parents to prepare as if the closure could last longer
We will continue to provide instruction either through on-line or prepared work packets. Packets can be picked up on Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your child’s campus. Please return this week's lesson packets on Monday.
Please communicate with your campus directly at 432-394-5000 to answer any questions or concerns. Each campus office is prepared to answer all of your questions about username logins, lunch and packet pickup, google classroom/remind codes and any other questions you may have about this week. We will not be answering questions via Facebook.
We thank our CISD community for your patience and understanding.