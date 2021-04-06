Testing for the STAAR grade 4 writing, grade 7 writing and high school end of the course English 1 will resume on Tuesday, April 13, after the Texas Education Agency advised school districts to stop testing this morning because of connectivity issues with the online testing platform.
As of now, the high school end of course STAAR English 2 will still be administered on Thursday as scheduled.
This morning, CISD students taking these three STAAR tests began to have connectivity issues early in the testing process. The CISD administration learned this was happening statewide caused by issues with the testing platform and was advised by the Texas Education Agency to stop testing for the day.
Students were then transitioned to other instructional activities for the rest of the day.
CISD will provide updated information to parents and students when it becomes available.
While the STAAR test is required this year, results for elementary and middle school students will not affect students’ ability to move up to the next grade.