The City of Big Spring, family members, friends, and community members gathered together to honor Col. Jim Little on Tuesday afternoon, as he prepares to step into retirement.
The celebration took place in the airpark terminal with Double L BBQ catering the event.
Col. Little has served as the Airpark Director for the past 18 years, which came on the heels of him serving on the Airpark Board. Over the course of his tenure, he has overseen many projects at the airpark, but one of the accomplishments he marks at the top of his list is the runway improvements that took place in 2011.
The search has begun for a new airpark director according to City Manager Todd Darden. In the interim there will be a team of city staff members conducting oversight.