The Howard County Junior College District Board of Trustees will hold its first meeting of the new year at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Fireplace Room of the Student Union building at Howard College. Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or may listen in by telephone by calling toll-free 1-888-204-5987 and entering the Access Code 3148424# .
College Board to hold first 2023 meeting
ROGER CLINE
Managing Editor
