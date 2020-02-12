Comanche Trail Park will have the Run to Love to Run event on Saturday, February 15. Beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until Noon the South 87 entrance, Belvedere entrance, & westbound Whipkey entrance will be closed. Golf Course Road entry from Wasson will remain open so that golfers can traverse to and from the golf course easily, however access to Comanche Trail Park will be barricaded from access along that road. The Parkway entrance to the golf course will also remain open.
The Whipkey entrance will remain open to provide access to the Dora Roberts Community Center and Lake area. If you will be utilizing either of the two entrances please be aware and alert for runners in the area!
Thank You.
City of Big Spring