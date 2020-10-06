The City of Big Spring will have a Cross Country Meet for Big Spring High School on Saturday, September 10, 2020, beginning at 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
In order to facilitate a safe running area for all of the youth attending and participating in this event, we will temporarily close some of the gates and barricade access to some areas of the Comanche Trail Park during the event. Whipkey Road to access to the Dora Roberts Community Center and Golf Course Road to access the Golf Course will remain open.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you travel in this area, please be aware and alert for participants moving in the area!!