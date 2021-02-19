Comanche Trail Park is now open. We ask that the community please take precautions and continue to watch for ice and frozen patches while visiting our city parks.
Comanche Trail Park reopens
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Residents asked to conserve water until water is fully restored to all customers
- Comanche Trail Park reopens
- Executive Order still ongoing and in full force
- Lady Buffs fall to Sundown
- Bulldog athletics overview
- Election change
- WTVAHCS clinics closed due to severe weather
- City Hall closed today due to power outage
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Conserve energy; rolling blackouts last resort
- Outage update from Oncor
- City issues info on Water and Electrical Outages
- ERCOT Instructs Utilities to Begin Rotating Outages; Conservation Remains Critical
- Warming Center Assistance
- Murder suspect in custody
- Rolling outages update
- ONCOR: EMERGENCY UPDATE
- Water Line Repairs
- Temperatures continue to drop; rolling outages underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.