The City of Big Spring will have a Cross Country Meet hosted by Big Spring High School on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until noon and Big Spring Junior High from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In order to help facilitate a safe running area for all of the youth attending and participating in this event, we will temporarily close some of the gates and barricade access to some areas of the Comanche Trail Park during the event. The roads to access the Dora Roberts Community Center and the Comanche Trail Golf Course will remain open.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you travel in this area, please be aware and alert for participants moving in the area!!