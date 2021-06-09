A little bit of laughter can go a long way. Not only is laughter good for the soul, but on June 11 there will be an opportunity to enjoy a good laugh and support a local veteran organization. The Veterans of Comedy and Friends are hosting a Benefit Comedy Show at the VFW Post 2013 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
“ I was listening to the DAV meeting one day. I had been wanting to do another show here in Big Spring, and I thought why not raise some money for the local DAV,” Adrienne Green, local comedian and event organizer, said.
The doors are set to open at 6 p.m. and seating will be first come, first serve. The show will feature four comedians: Adrienne Green, local comic, along with Chris Crawford and Michael Shields - “Mikey Mike on the Mic”, both veterans; and Jeanette Fahey, who is the wife of a veteran. The show will contain some adult content, but does not have an age requirement.
The Veterans of Comedy and Friends is a group of comedians who follows the motto “no laugh left behind” and through that sought to bring laughter to the men and women in uniform, past and present. The team was created in 2012 with nearly 30 members the group represents all five branches of service.
“We don't have a lot of opportunity to just laugh and release some stress, and I always think it's a good idea to help out local organizations, especially one that supports our veterans that have served for us,” Green said.
Those who wish to support the DAV of Big Spring, but are unable to attend the show are still able to make a donation. Businesses interested in supporting the event can also sign up as a sponsor. To make a donation to the DAV, contact Mike Tarpley at 432-556-2227.