The Howard County Commissioners Court held its regular meeting on Monday Sept. 12 in the Howard County Courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
The meeting began as usual with Howard County Judge Kathryn Wise- man leading the court in reciting both the U.S. And Texas pledges. After the pledges Judge Wiseman called the meeting to order at 3:31 p.m. Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddilisa Ray and Precinct 3 Commissioner Jimmie Long were not present for the meeting, but Judge Wiseman advised that the court still had a quorum.
Before starting the meeting, Judge Wiseman recognized that the court had received a new state seal that was dis- played on the wall behind the panel of commissioners. Wiseman stated that
the court had commissioned the seal a while back and just received it.
“I think it's really beautiful,” Judge Wiseman said.
