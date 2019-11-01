Whereas, the Commissioners Court finds that circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning;
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED by the Commissioners Court of Howard County that all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated area of the county for 90 days from the date of adoption of this Order, unless the restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by: (1) the Texas Forest Service that drought conditions no longer exist; or (2) the Commissioners Court based on a determination that the circumstances that required the Order no longer exist.
This Order is adopted pursuant to Local Government Code 352.081, and other applicable statues. This Order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: (1) firefighter training: (2) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; (3) planting on harvesting of agricultural crops; or, (4) burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code 153.048 and meet the standards of Natural Resources Code 153.047.
In accordance with Local Government Code 352.081 (h), a violation of this Order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.
ADOPTED this 28th day of October, 2019 by a vote of 5 ayes and 0 nays.
The order was signed by Kathryn Wiseman, County Judge and attest by Brent Zitterkopf, Count Clerk