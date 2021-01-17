The City of Big Spring will be hosting a Community Blood Drive on Feb. 26 in the City Council Chambers. As the pandemic continues and many blood drives, along with other outreach events, have been cancelled, the need for blood is of utmost importance. While blood donations are always needed, there is a demand for those who have had Covid-19 to come out and donate.
According to information provided by Vitalant, blood donations are being tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Even those who may have had the virus, but no symptoms could still hold antibodies and not know it. Those whose blood tests positive for antibodies of the virus will be notified to see if they would like to donate plasma to help a Covid-19 patient.
While Covid-19 antibodies plasma is urgently needed, Vitalant staff wants to remind donors to review the safety precautions before heading to donate blood. Those who are not feeling well should not donate blood.
“We encourage the community to come out and donate,” Scott said. Visit the website for more information or to sign up for an appointment spot at www.vitalant.org. Those wanting to sign up to donate can also reach out to Stacie King at sking@mybigspring.com to schedule an appointment. There about 27 donation spots open and all donations will take place inside the Council Chambers.