The Heritage Museum is hosting not one, but two events Saturday, June 2.
The first event will be a cookbook signing with Johnnie Lou Avery from 10 a.m. until Noon. She will be signing her book "A Cookbook for Non-cooks".
At 2 p.m. the Heritage Museum will be opening a time capsule which was sealed in 1977. In addition to opening the time capsule, at the end of the ceremony a new capsule will be sealed for future Big Spring residents to open and look back on times memories of 2021. The community is invited to attend both of these events.
Crossroads Farmer's Market will be taking place Saturday, June 26 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Howard College Ag Complex. The community is invited to attend and see what arts and crafts are available, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.
The annual Pops in the Park event will be returning this year at the Amphitheater on July 3. Fireworks will begin at dark, but the festivities will begin before that.
Saturday, July 3, the community will have two parades to choose from - Highland Parade and the Coahoma Freedom Parade. Both start at 10 a.m. and are open to all.