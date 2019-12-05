The holiday activities are ramping up, and three events are taking place this evening.
For those looking for one last networking opportunity, before the year wraps up, Hotel Settles will be hosting Alive After 5. This will be a great opportunity to network, engage with the community leaders and business professionals and enjoy the atmosphere at the historic hotel. The event is free and the community is encouraged to attend, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For those attending the Alive After 5 event, there will be an opportunity to purchase tickets for the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Tour of Homes. This will be one of the final fundraisers for the 2019 year and all monies raised will benefit the 14 supported agencies.
Santa has also been making the rounds in the community, and will once again be making a special appearance this evening, at the Howard County Library. Star Dodge and the Howard County Library have partnered together to make this event possible.Kids will be able to visit with Santa and deliver their Christmas lists. Parents/guardians are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture a photo with Santa. The first 100 kids will receive a free book, which has been sponsored by Greater Big Spring Rotary.
More events are coming up including open houses, parades, Christmas light competitions, and shopping events.