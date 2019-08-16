First Church of the Nazarene and Spring Creek Fellowship will be sponsoring a community prayer and worship event on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Big Spring Junior High Cafeteria. This event is free and open to the entire community.
“The purpose of this event is to give the staff, teachers and students some encouragement going into the new school year,” says Peter Sullivan, First Church of the Nazarene Associate Pastor. “We will be praying for our teachers, staff, students and community. Just letting them all know that we are on their side.”
Sullivan continued, “One verse that comes to mind is 2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicket ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sing and will heal their land.”
Come join us as we welcome a new school year and see what God has planned for our teachers and students this year in Howard County.