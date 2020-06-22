Recently, Big Spring and Howard County have seen a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases. We believe this surge is due to people being less vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
We STRONGLY URGE all citizens to practice caution when going out in public, and to do so only when necessary. When in public areas, citizens should always wear a mask or face covering. These actions protect you and help decrease the spread, especially if you unknowingly have COVID-19 and do not take proper precautions. It is crucial that we as a community take our health seriously and minimize the risk to our population.
COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.