Senator John Cornyn's office issued the following press release Monday morning:
WASHINGTON – The Midland International Air and Space Port has been awarded a $6,023,406 federal grant to improve the terminal building, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. This grant will fund construction to help more efficiently move passengers and baggage by replacing five passenger boarding bridges and the outbound baggage system. The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
"Texas' population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it's important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life," said Sen. Cornyn. "I'm proud that President Trump has made Midland a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state."
