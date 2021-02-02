The Big Spring City Council convened Tuesday evening for a special session with primary focus on Big Spring EDC resolution, relocation of CVB and lease agreements of Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.
A tense environment filled the Council Chambers after the Council reconvened from a five minute recess and entertained a proposed resolution realigning and designating board seat appointments. After Mayor Shannon Thomason presented the resolution and made a motion to have the EDC implement the proposed resolution discussion ensued.
The first of the council members to speak up with concerns and disagreements within the resolution was Gloria McDonald, representative for District 4. Citing numerous issues with the proposed resolution, Council member Nick Ornelas echoed some of the same concerns and stated it was his opinion that the Council wait to address the issue until each district was represented on the Council. District 5 and 6 are still unrepresented due to the recent recall of former council members.
Ornelas also cited the abundance of stipulations outlined in the resolution and how they could cause an issue in finding representation on the board. Council member Cody Hughes echoed the two councilmembers thoughts and added the addition concern of limiting to only those who reside within city limits.
"Nobody is preventing any district from asking to join the board, as Councilmember McDonald stated," Hughes said. "... I would say that it's a failure of Council for putting the same people on the (BSEDC) board and not as much as it is the people on the board."
Discussion continued with a few moments of tense discussion and disagreements. One point was the usage of the EDC funds.
Before the Council moved to table the item, a local resident stepped to the podium for a quick remark:
"People don't want to volunteer because we hear this all the time ... let it go, go forward," Mr. Stewart said. "If the people are hurt then they can be here ...wait until everyone is seated and if you still want to appoint then represent from county... that's representation ... that's community"
A motion was made to table until a full council is seated. The motion was made by McDonald with a second by Councilmember Doug Hartman.
Regarding the relocation and termination of the CVB lease, Councilmember Ornelas made the motion to terminate the lease agreement with the owner of the building and the CVB.
Discussion continued with City Manager Todd Darden stating several times, as staff recommendation, to let City Staff manage the budget and reevaluate with a little more time. Darden also notified the Council that the City does not currently have another location to put the CVB at this time.
Hayley Herrera, Director of the CVB, also addressed the Council citing the numerous services provided through the CVB office. In her report, Herrera informed the Council of the numerous outreach efforts, marketing platforms and resources provided through the CVB.
"I ask that you have faith in us ..." Herrera said.
The motion to terminate the CVB lease agreement failed with a 3-2 vote with Council members Ornelas and Hartman in favor of the motion.
No action was taken regarding the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way leases.