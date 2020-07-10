The Howard County Commissioners will convene for a regular meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Howard County Courthouse. A budget workshop will take place before the meeting at 1 p.m.
Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman will open up the meeting with a presentation of Judicial Education Record for the Fiscal Year. The Court will discuss and possibly approve the Tax Appraisal Budget.
County Treasurer Sharon Adams will discuss TAC Unemployment Refund Check and the decrease in rate. After the discussion, Commissioners will proceed with any action should a need arise.
County Auditor Jackie Olson will discuss Public Workers' Compensation Program Howard County Addendum to the Interlocal Agreement and request action from the Commissioners.
County Commissioners will look at awarding bids for county property located at 3707 Old County Airport Road.
Road Engineer Brian Klinksiek will be providing the Commissioners with a roadway maintenance update, as he does at the regular meetings. Klinksiek will also be request approval of the CTIF Agreement and appoint designated signature authority for grant paperwork along with approval for the grant resolution. Consideration will also be discussed for approval of updates on the CTIF Grant project list.
Plumbing issues at the Howard County Courthouse will be brought for discussion by Commissioner John Cline, along with request for possible action. Commissioner Cline will also lead discussion and ask for possible action regarding the release of right of way in the Sheridin Subdivision.
The Commissioners Court will retire into Executive Session to discuss real estate contracts, pursuant to Section 551.0725. Should any action need to be taken from this discussion it will be done so once the court reconvenes from the Executive Session.
Other agenda items include:
• Treasurer's monthly report, monthly payroll report and personnel consideration
• County Auditor's invoices, purchase requests, budget amendments, monthly financial report
• County Clerk's monthly report