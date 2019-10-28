Will Howard County continue to fund a full-time administrative assistant for the Texas Department of Public Safety, or will they cut the position's hours to part time?
County Commissioners plan to take another look at that issue at their biweekly meeting Monday. The meeting will be at 3:30 Monday in the third-floor courtroom at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.
At the commissioners' previous meeting Oct. 14, DPS troopers and area Justices of the Peace crowded the courtroom to urge the county leaders to reconsider their budget-driven decision to cut the position to part time.
"That girl does a lot of work for the troopers, and to do that would be to take a trooper off the streets to man that office and do the things she does," said Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 2 Robert Fitzgibbons.
DPS Sergeant Shawn Baxter agreed with Fitzgibbons.
"The amount of admin work that we produce on a daily basis, just from crash reports, arrests, public information requests, are just overwhelming at times," Baxter said. "Without an admin to be able to do that – it's a full-time job – we're pulling troopers off the road and putting them in the office, when they could be out there doing the most important thing, which is helping keep the county and the community safe."
Four other troopers, and Martin County JPs Nancy Bradshaw and Gerald Headrick, also spoke in support of the administrative assistant remaining at full-time.
Commissioner John Cline said the commissioners would re-address the issue, and it appears that promise will be kept at Monday's meeting.
DPS Sgt. Jason Anzaldua, who spoke at the Oct. 14 meeting, will also represent the DPS at Monday's meeting.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Consider appointment of Howard County Child Welfare Board members;
• Consider approval of a nomination of a Howard County Appraisal District board member;
• Consider county and contract positions, budget considerations from Spet. 18, a Texas Wildlife Services Program Technician contract, and a Family and Consumer Health County Extension Agent contribution;
• Consider a burn ban order requested by Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper;
• Consider possible action on internet service providers;
• Review the county's travel policy;
• Consider pre-approval of county travel;
• Consider approval of invoices, purchase requests and budget amendments;
• Consider approval of personnel considerations, the Treasurer's Monthly Report, and the Treasurer's Quarterly Report;
• Consider approval of Radio Tower Contracts.