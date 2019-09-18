Howard County commissioners will hold a budget workshop at 2:30 p.m. before their regularly scheduled meeting at 3:30 p.m. today. The workshop will be in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main; while the meeting will be in the third-floor courtroom.
Today's meeting will include the second hearing on whether to lower the speed limit on a portion of County Road 34 from 65 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour; and a hearing to present an archive plan for the Technology Fund for both County Clerk Brent Zitterkopf and 118th District Clerk Colleen Barton.
Following the hearings the commissioners will:
• Consider action on roadway maintenance updates presented by Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek;
• Consider a contract with AT&T for cyber-security risk assessment;
• Consider a contract between Howard and Martin counties for care and housing of Howard County Jail inmates;
• Consider adoption of the 2019-2020 budget and tax rate;
• Consider granting a request to assign a lease to OXY (Oil and Gas);
• Consider retaining the services of Allison, Bass and Magee LLP for the 2020 Census;
• Consider Howard County Appraisal District nominations;
• Consider scheduling Commissioners' Court meeting dates and times for fiscal year 2019-2020;
• Consider setting county-observed holidays for 2020;
• Consider proposed contracts from Johnson Controls and Trane for preventative maintenance services for the boiler and chiller in the County Courthouse and County Library.
• Consider approval of invoices, purchase requests, budget amendments and County Auditor Jackie Olson's monthly report;
• Consider approval of personnel considerations and County Treasurer Sharon Adams' monthly report;
• Consideration of County Clerk Brent Zitterkopf's monthly report.
Those wishing to address the commissioners should plan to arrive early to the meeting to fill out a brief form alerting them of your intent to speak. Contact Judge Kathryn Wiseman at 432-264-2202 for more information.
The community is encouraged to attend the meeting.