Scenic Mountain Medical Center has reported 21 Covid-19 positive patients with 6 in ICU and 3 on vents.
SMMG & SMMC Testing through 12/8 is sitting at 2,115 tests, 560 positives for 26.6% positivity rate
For the month of December, there have been 179 patients tested of which 50 were positive for a rate of 29.1% positivity (excludes pending tests). There are 7 tests pending.
According to Texas Health Department website, Howard County has reported:
• 2,264 positive cases
• 44 Covid-19 fatalities
• 1,536 recoveries
• 684 active cases
*SMMC provided numbers for in-house patients/SMMG testing since the onset of Covid-19 ; info obtained from Texas Health Department website