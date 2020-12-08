Covid-19 update

Scenic Mountain Medical Center has reported 21 Covid-19 positive patients with 6 in ICU  and 3 on vents.

SMMG & SMMC Testing through 12/8 is sitting at 2,115 tests, 560 positives for 26.6% positivity rate

For the month of December, there have been 179 patients tested of which 50 were positive for a rate of 29.1% positivity (excludes pending tests). There are 7 tests pending.

 According to Texas Health Department website, Howard County has reported: 

• 2,264 positive cases 

• 44 Covid-19 fatalities

• 1,536 recoveries

• 684 active cases

*SMMC provided numbers for in-house patients/SMMG testing since the onset of Covid-19 ; info obtained from Texas Health Department website

Managing Editor

