As of Nov. 30, 2020, according to the Texas Health Department there are a total of 688 active cases in Howard County.
Howard County has 1,994 positive Covid-19 cases that have been reported, with 1,272 which have recovered. There have been 34 Covid-19 related fatalities reported. According to data provided by the Texas Health Department the first Covid-19 case in Howard County was reported on April 10, 2020.
At this point all 254 counties in Texas are reporting Covid-19 cases in their communities. As of Nov. 28, there have been 1,157,273 confirmed cases with 21,357 fatalities across the State of Texas. On Nov. 29 there were 48 new fatalities and 6,041 new cases, across the State of Texas. There is an estimated 954, 465 who have recovered and 184,035 active cases across the state.
At Scenic Mountain Medical Center there are 25 Covid-19 positive confirmed inpatients, with seven of them in ICU and the other 18 located on the MedSurg floor.