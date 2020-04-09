COVID-19 Patient update
On April 8, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is a74 year old female resident of Howard County.
Tonight, April 9, 2020 at approximately 9:45pm Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman and Mayor Shannon Thomason were notified that this patient had succumbed to the illness and passed away. Both County and City officials are saddened by this news and extend our deepest condolences to each of the family members. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.