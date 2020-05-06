For several weeks, City of Big Spring and HowardCounty officials have been tracking COVID-19 patient testing and the results of those tests.
To date, Howard County has had six confirmed positive results. We are very pleased to announce that as of today, three (3) of those patients are now fully recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are now symptom-free and have completed the isolation process. There are currently still two outstanding confirmed cases that are isolated at home and recovering. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 in Howard County.
Patient recovery is an encouraging step for Big Spring and gives our community positive momentum. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices. We as a community are fighting this together and we are making progress.