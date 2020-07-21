Special to the Herald
On July 21, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of nine (9) new positive test results for COVID-19. These individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of the infected individuals is as follows:
• 66-year-old male
• 51-year-old female
• 22-year-old female
• 84-year-old female
• 47-year-old female
• 59-year-old male
• 58-year-old male
• 26-year-old male
• 22-year-old female
With the recent and rapid increase in the number of positive cases, County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.
As of 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Texas DSHS website is reporting 98 active cases, 50 active cases and 38 recovered.
This afternoon, Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman and Mayor Shannon Thomason were notified that a 62-year-old female patient had succumbed to her illness and passed away. This is the third death in Howard County/Big Spring due to COVID-19. Both County and City officials are saddened by this news and we extend our deepest condolences to her family members. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.