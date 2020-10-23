The following is a press release given by the City of Big Spring:
To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 1,672 positive cases of COVID-19. We currently have 152 active cases and have had 1,432 patients recover from COVID-19. There are 69 positive cases pending follow up investigation by DSHS.
Unfortunately, we had one COVID-19 related fatality this week, a 77-year-old male. This is the 19th COVID-19 related death in our community. County and City officials extend our deepest condolences to his family members. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Big Spring and Howard County’s COVID-19 statistics continue to improve; however, County and City officials still urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.