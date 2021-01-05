Scenic Mountain Medical Center reported the following update pertaining to testing completed to date. There have been 2,641 tests for Covid-19, with two pending. Of those tests there have been 702 returned positive for an overall positivity rate of 26.6%.
From Dec. 1 through Jan. 3, SMMC and SMMG has conducted 705 Covid-19 tests with two pending and 192 positives returned for a positivity rate of 27.2%. There are currently 20 Covid-19 patients in Scenic Mountain Medical Center with three in ICU and no vents.
Vaccines have arrived in Howard County and have started to be distributed to frontline healthcare workers. While the vaccine is not yet available to the community, but are expected to be made available soon in accordance with Texas Phase 1B guidelines.
The following guidelines will be used to begin vaccine distribution in the community. Those who meet the following guidelines will be part of Phase 1B:
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes Covid-19, such as but not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
For those who have exhibited Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to Covid-19 and are needing to be tested, tests are available at the following locations:
Gregg Street Clinic
2301 South Gregg St
Big Spring, Texas 79720
Clinic Hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday
910 S Main St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Clinic Hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday
West Texas Medical Plaza
1501 W 11th Place
Big Spring, Texas 79720
Clinic Hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday