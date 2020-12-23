Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Group providers have tested 2,405 patients for Covid-19. Of those tests eight are currently pending, 640 returned positive for an overall positivity rate of 26.7% since the onset of the pandemic. The percentage does not include tests pending.
For the month of December, 469 tests have been conducted and four of those are pending. There are 130 tests that returned positive for a positivity rate of 28.2%.
At Scenic Mountain Medical Center there are 16 Covid-19 patients in house and three of them are in ICU with two of them on vents.