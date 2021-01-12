According to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, the Covid-19 numbers are starting to improve.
The most recent update goes through Jan. 11, 2021:
SMMC Hospital and Clinics have tested 2,739 with no tests pending; of those tests 717 have resulted in a positive for an overall positivity rate of 26.2%.
Since December 1, 2020, the hospital and clinics have conducted 803 tests. There are currently three pending and 207 have resulted in a positive test for a positivity rate of 25.8%.
Currently there are 9 Covid-19 patients at SMMC with 3 in the ICU.