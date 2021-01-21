The vaccines have made their way to Howard County and the first round of distributions for healthcare/frontline workers have begun. Scenic Mountain Medical Center, along with the West Texas VA, and other healthcare facilities have been able to provide vaccines to their employees and conduct at least one round of community vaccines.
According to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, there are currently not any first round vaccines scheduled to be received for this week, at this time. Medical Center Hospital in Odessa is expected to be receiving 3900 vaccines this week and will be holding a community vaccination clinic for 1B eligible. The clinic date and location are expected to be announced when vaccines arrive.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine, and qualify under the 1B Phase - can visit https://mchodessa.com. SMMC President Stacey Brown said the registration does not place you on a list, but allows you to supply vital information ahead of the event to more quickly obtain your vaccination.
It has been a few weeks since the first vaccination was given in Howard County. According to numbers provided by SMMC, the number of in-house Covid-19 patients is decreasing. As of Jan. 20, there are four Covid-19 patients at SMMC with two of those in ICU and two on vents.
There have been 2,946 tests conducted at the hospital and SMMG Clinics with two of those testing pending. From the conducted tests there have been 746 positives for a positivity rate of 25.3%.
Since Dec. 1, 2020 there have been 1,012 Covid-19 tests administered with two of those pending and 236 returned positive. The positivity rate since Dec. 1 is 23.4%.