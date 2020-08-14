For the week of August 10, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of thirteen (13) new positive test results for COVID-19. To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 179 positive COVID-19 cases. We have seen a decrease in the number of active cases from 50 to 34, a decrease of sixteen (16) ACTIVE cases from last week. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 increased from 110 to 138.
County and City officials continue to urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.