City of Big Spring and Howard County officials continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Howard County and Big Spring. We rely on the Texas Department of State Health services (DSHS) to provide us with new patient data daily. This data has been difficult for emergency management to obtain recently, and we have not received any new data from DSHS for Friday, July 24, 2020. We know this information is important to our citizens and we are doing everything we can to get updated data from DSHS.
With the recent and rapid increase in the number of positive cases, County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.