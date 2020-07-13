On July 13, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of nine (9) new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend.  The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache and low-grade fever. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.

The demographic information of infected individuals is:

32-year-old male

66-year-old male

33-year-old female

60-year-old male

88-year-old female

18-year-old female

22-year-old male

63-year-old female

33-year-old female

These cases have been reported by local clinics only and the daily report from emergency management reflects those local reports. The Texas DSHS website at this time is reporting a total of   67 cases for Howard County, they show 37 active cases and 29 people recovered. 

Managing Editor

Recommended for you