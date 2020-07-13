On July 13, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of nine (9) new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache and low-grade fever. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of infected individuals is:
32-year-old male
66-year-old male
33-year-old female
60-year-old male
88-year-old female
18-year-old female
22-year-old male
63-year-old female
33-year-old female
These cases have been reported by local clinics only and the daily report from emergency management reflects those local reports. The Texas DSHS website at this time is reporting a total of 67 cases for Howard County, they show 37 active cases and 29 people recovered.