For the week of August 3, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of nineteen (19) new positive test results for COVID-19. To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 161 positive COVID-19 cases. This week, there was a decrease in the number of active cases from 52 to 50. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 increased from 91 to 110.
With the continuing increase in the number of positive cases, County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.