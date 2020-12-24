Covid-19 update

Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Group, as of Dec. 24, 2020, has tested 2,414 people for Covid-19. There are currently seven tests pending. Of the tests that have been done, 645 returned positive for a positivity rate of 26.8%.
For the month of December, there have 478 tests done with seven pending. Of the tests done, 135 were positive for a positivity rate of 28.7%.
There are 16 Covid-19 patients at Scenic Mountain Medical Center with five in ICU and two on a vent.
Covid vaccines have arrived in Howard County and are being distributed to healthcare professionals. Local providers, along with SMMC and the Big Spring State Hospital have received their dispersement.