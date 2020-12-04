The City of Big Spring released a press release late Friday afternoon regarding the Howard County COVID-19 update for the week of Nov. 29, 2020. The press release reads as follows:
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services for Region 9/10 has been unable to report COVID-19 numbers to Howard County/Big Spring officials. DSHS officials continue to advise us to refer citizens to the dashboard on the Texas DSHS website to obtain weekly COVID-19 statistics. We apologize for any confusion or problems this may cause the community. Howard County and Big Spring Emergency Management continues to work diligently to ensure that we report the most accurate numbers possible to the community.
https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
We hope to provide updated numbers next week. County and City officials strongly urge the community to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members, especially when celebrating the holidays. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.