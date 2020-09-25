City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of 263 new positive COVID-19 test results for the week of September 21st, 2020. To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 724 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases increased from 130 to 377, an increase of 247 cases from last week. The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 also increased; we have 316 patients recovered, an increase of 14. There were no COVID-19 related fatalities this week.
The dramatic increase in positive cases is attributed to an outbreak at the Federal Correctional Institution. Of the 377 active cases this week in Howard County, 359 are inmates at FCI Big Spring. Only 18 cases are Howard County/Big Spring residents, an increase of two community cases from last week.
Big Spring and Howard County continue to improve; however, County and City officials still urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.