On Sept. 17, 2020, Howard County officials were notified two more residents have succumbed to COVID-19 and passed away. The first patient was a 75-year-old male who was being treated outside of our jurisdiction; the second patient was an 86-year-old male who was also being treated by a doctor at an outside facility. These patients are the 13th and 14th COVID-19 related deaths in Howard County.
County and City officials are saddened by this news and we extend our deepest condolences to their family members. We ask that you keep these families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.
City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of 58 new positive COVID-19 test results for the week of September 14th, 2020. To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 461 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This week, the number of active cases increased from 128 to 130; an increase of two cases from last week. The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 also increased this week; we have 302 patients recovered, an increase of 53.
The increase in positive cases is once again attributed to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution. Of the 130 active cases this week in Howard County, 114 are inmates at FCI Big Spring. Therefore, only sixteen cases are Howard County/Big Spring residents. This is a decrease in the number of community cases for the second week in a row.
On Thursday, September 17th, the governor of Texas announced that all restaurants, retail establishments, gyms and office buildings can start operating at 75% capacity. Additionally, nursing home facilities may, under certain circumstances, allow visitors into their facilities. Unfortunately, bars are still closed under the governor’s current order.
