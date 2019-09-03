The Howard County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the beginning of their regular meeting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse.
The hearing will give county residents a chance to sound off about a proposed speed limit change on County Road 34. The speed limit is currently 65 mph. While speakers at the hearing will be able to suggest new speed limits for the road, and the final decision will rest with the Commissioners, Howard County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek said he plans to recommend lowering the limit to 50 mph.
"Because of road damage," Klinksiek said. "I should have recommended lowering it after the flooding, but I didn't."
If you would like to speak at the hearing, plan to arrive early and fill out a brief form alerting the Commissioners of your intent to speak.