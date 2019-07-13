In order to show their appreciation Ford has decided to give back to the community. Stop by and enjoy some food, activities for the kids and more, until 3 p.m.
Customer appreciation at Ford until 3 pm
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
