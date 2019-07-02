The annual appreciation day is going on until 1 p.m. at Back in Motion today. There are opportunities for prizes , music, food and an opportunity to donate blood.
Customer Appreciation Day still going at Back in Motion
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
