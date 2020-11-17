Yesterday evening Big Spring City Council convened for a special meeting regarding the canvassing of the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election and several ordinances covering the recent Special Election regarding the recalls of Mayor Shannon Thomason, Council member Camila Strande and Council member Jim DePauw, and a two hour Executive Session resulting in the rehire of Todd Darden as City Manager.
The City Council convened in Executive Session regarding Personnel Matters for the City Manager and City Attorney, and after a two hour Executive Session discussion, Council members reconvened. Council member Gloria McDonald made a motion to hire former City Manager Todd Darden as the new City Manager. A second was made by Council member Cody Hughes and the motion passed in a unanimous vote.