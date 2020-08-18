DAV Chapter 47 of Big Spring recently presented Damien Tarpley with a certificate of appreciation for his contributions with the annual Dove Hunt. Tarpley was one of four certificates that were to be presented for contributions to the DAV, at the recent meeting.
Other appreciation certificates to be presented at a later date include: Congressman Jodey Arrington and Representative Drew Darby, both for their support through services and honors to veterans; Blue Energy for a recent donation to the local chapter and David Baird with Spring Creek Fellowship for the support offered during the 9/11 Memorial Services and the Dove Hunt.