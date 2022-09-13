There are no words that will ever fully express the right amount of gratitude that is owed for the sacrifices that have led to our freedom. An opportunity does exist though for that appreciation to be extended as the D.A.V. Chapter of Big Spring hosts the ninth annual Dove Hunt closing ceremony. The community is invited to help honor four veterans as they wrap up a weekend of hunting, humor and healing. The cer- emony will take place at First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Saturday. This year's honorees include: Sergeant First Class Carlos Tafolla, First Sergeant Kenneth Terry Cox, Staff Sergeant Tommy E. Smith, and Lieutenant Colonel Pete A. Leija.
See Wednesday's edition of the Herald for more on this story.