DAV prepping for fall and recognizing those who help

A recognition sign was presented to Wolf Dirt Contractors for their support of the annual DAV Comedy Night. The sign was accepted by Steve Wolf on behalf of the company. 

 Courtesy photo

Summer may be a time for vacations, high temperatures, and a slower pace for some, but for the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) it’s prep time for the busy fall season. During the June monthly meeting, members took time to recognize those who have contributed to fundraising efforts and discussed needs for September events.  

