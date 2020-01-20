During the monthly meeting of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 47 presented certificates of appreciation to local community partners - Forsan Elementary, West Texas VA Chief of Volunteer Services, and Cross Roads Young Marines. Certificates were also prepared for Big Spring Band members and Rhapsody, but representatives were unavailable at the meeting. The certificates will be delivered at a later date.
The DAV focuses on providing assistance to local veterans. The local chapter is accepting new members. For more information, contact one of the local chapter members for more information.