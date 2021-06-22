To serve and meet the needs of local veterans is the main focus and mission for the DAV Chapter 47 in Big Spring. The support which is extended throughout the year, in many ways, is made possible through the community partnerships that have been formed over the years.
At the most recent meeting of the DAV Chapter 47, Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to five community partners:
Adrienne Green with KBest Media, was recognized for her coverage of DAV meetings, fundraisers and events. In addition, Green recently hosted a Veterans of Comedy fundraiser with proceeds benefitting the DAV.
Back in Motion was recognized for a brisket meal fundraiser held earlier this year which provided much needed support to the local Chapter. Jody Reid accepted the certificate for the local business.
Tabitha Clark with Star Dodge organized a cornhole tournament and silent auction earlier this year for the DAV. I'm addition other fundraising events are in the works for the local Chapter. Clark was not able to be in attendance at the meeting, however, her husband Jeremy Clark accepted the certificate of appreciation on her behalf.
Amanda Duforat with the Big Spring Herald was also recognized for her coverage and support of DAV Chapter 47. Coverage has included meetings, fundraising events, and special presentations throughout the year.
Nicole Doose with Interim was also to be recognized with a certificate of appreciation from the local Chapter. Doose was not able to be at the meeting. Her certificate will be presented at a later date.
The DAV of Big Spring is grateful for the growing community support. For disabled veterans who would like more information on how to become a member, contact Mike Tarpley or Ed Meiser. For those wanting to donate to the DAV Chapter 47 reach out to Mike Tarpley.