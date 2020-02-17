The DAV Chapter 47 recognized several community partnerships during the February meeting.
Certificates were presented to Big Spring Fire Dept., Big Spring Police Dept., and Howard County Sheriff's Dept. Also recognized, but unable to attend were three individuals who have supported DAV events in the community including the Doce Hunt and the 9/11 Memorial Service; Mike Bagwell with State Farm and Chuck and Sue Bagwell.
The community support provided to the DAV allows for continued support of local veterans.